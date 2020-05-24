August 7, 1928 - May 22, 2020
Janesville, WI -- Betty Jean Evans, age 91, of Janesville, passed away Friday, May 22, 2020 at Oak Park Place in Janesville. Betty was born on August 7, 1928 in Clinton, WI the daughter of Lora L. (Blackburn) and Archie W. Christman, Sr. She married John (Jack) E. Evans on December 31, 1949. Betty partnered in business with her husband to run two successful businesses: Evans Photography Studio in Janesville from 1961 until 1979, and Super Cones ice cream shop in Lake Geneva from 1983 to 1990. She played a major part in the photography business, turning black and white photos into beautiful oil colored portraits.
Betty was a long-time member of Cargill United Methodist Church, Janesville, a member of the United Methodist Women and Ruth Circle. She decorated the sanctuary at Cargill for numerous holidays, and volunteered her time when needed. Betty was a very talented seamstress, artist and avid crafter. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, expert at homemaking and entertaining family.
Surviving Betty are her two daughters, Lori (Bill) McCabe of Janesville and Diane (Brian) Berg of Oak Creek, WI; four grandchildren: Dana (McCabe) Neal, Garrett (Allie) McCabe, Andrew Berg and Phillip Berg; five great-grandchildren: Hank and Collette Neal, Tyce and Joelle McCabe and Arianna Berg. She was preceded in death by her husband, John Evans; brothers, Archie W. Christman, Jr., and Arthur Christman; and sisters, Evelyn (Christman) Warrick and Dorothy (Christman) Adams.
There will be a private graveside service, followed by burial at Spring Grove Cemetery in Delavan, WI. If you would like to remember Betty Evans, donations can be made to Heartland Hospice Care in her name.
Henke-Clarson Funeral Home
A special thank you to the kind and caring staff of Oak Park Place, Heartland Hospice Care and Henke-Clarson Funeral Home who is assisting the family with arrangements