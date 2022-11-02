Janesville, WI - Betty Jean "BJ" (Showers) Easton, age 89, of Janesville, passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 30, 2022 at Oak Park Place. She was born in Janesville on January 30, 1933; the daughter of Walter and Hazel (Eichacker) Dulin. Betty Jean was married to Richard J. Showers, Sr. on February 24, 1951 in Janesville, and he preceded her in death in 1999. She was married once again to Clifford E. Easton on July 14, 2001 spending 5 years together before his passing in 2005. Betty Jean worked as a Medical Assistant for many years, as well as a Veterinary Assistant because of her love for her pets. She was a devout and faithful member of the Nativity of Mary Catholic Church.
She is survived by her children, Richard J. (Sharyl) Showers, Jr. and Susan Showers; grandchildren, Brandon Showers and Kristina (Clint) McCabe; great grandchildren, Harper and Reagan McCabe; sisters in-law: Valarie Showers, Evelyn (Burr) Rote, Elaine Murphy and Norrine Dulin; and numerous extended family members.
Betty Jean is preceded in death by her parents, Walter Dulin and Hazel (George) Buggs; first husband, Richard J. Showers, Sr.; second husband, Clifford E. Easton; grandson, Kristopher Showers; and siblings: Meda Driscoll, Wally Dulin, Dick Dulin and Pete Dulin; brother in-law, David Showers; and sister in-law, Jean Kretchman.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, November 4, 2022 at the NATIVITY OF MARY CATHOLIC CHURCH; with visitation from 10:30 a.m. until time of Mass. Committal will immediately follow Mass to the Mount Olivet Catholic Cemetery Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are preferred to either Agrace Hospice or to Friends Of Noah-WI. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting her family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
BJ's family would like to express their gratitude to the staff members of Agrace Hospice and Oak Park Place for all of the extraordinary care they provided.
