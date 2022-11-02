Betty Jean "BJ" (Showers) Easton

January 30, 1933 - October 30, 2022

Janesville, WI - Betty Jean "BJ" (Showers) Easton, age 89, of Janesville, passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 30, 2022 at Oak Park Place. She was born in Janesville on January 30, 1933; the daughter of Walter and Hazel (Eichacker) Dulin. Betty Jean was married to Richard J. Showers, Sr. on February 24, 1951 in Janesville, and he preceded her in death in 1999. She was married once again to Clifford E. Easton on July 14, 2001 spending 5 years together before his passing in 2005. Betty Jean worked as a Medical Assistant for many years, as well as a Veterinary Assistant because of her love for her pets. She was a devout and faithful member of the Nativity of Mary Catholic Church.