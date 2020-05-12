August 15, 1928 - May 9, 2020
Avalon, WI area -- Betty Jane White, age 91, a long-time Avalon area resident, died Saturday, May 9, 2020 at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg, WI. She was born on August 15, 1928 in Oregon, WI, the daughter of Charles and Jeanette (Richardson) Aldrich. She was graduate of Milton Union High School. Betty was active in farming in Bradford Township for many years. She also worked for a time at the Edgerton Shoe Company, and for Chambers and Owens. Betty served as a 4-H leader in leathercrafts for 16 years. She was a long-time member of the Fairfield Grange and the Prairieview Club. She attended the Emerald Grove Church UCC.
Betty White is survived by two sons, Michael J. (Amy) White of Florida, and Daniel S. (Jen Wilson) White of Avalon; five grandchildren; one great-grandchild; sister-in-law, Joyce Aldrich; and four nieces. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Robert Aldrich and Percy Aldrich.
Private viewing and funeral services will be held at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville. Pastor Mike Ligman will officiate. Burial will be in Emerald Grove Cemetery.
