Betty Jane Luedtke

March 9, 1931 - December 12, 2018
Janesville, WI -- Betty Jane (Franke) Luedtke, age 87, of Janesville passed away Wednesday, December 12, 2018 at Agrace Center for Hospice and Palliative Care. Betty was born in Janesville on March 9, 1931, the daughter of George and Esther (Winter) Franke. She was a graduate of Janesville High School, Class of 1949. She married "the boy next door," Carl Luedtke, Jr., on Easter Sunday, April 9, 1950 at St. John Lutheran Church in Janesville. They were blessed with children: Cathie (Gordon) Beyerlein, Carla (Steve) Agnew, Tom (Annette) Luedtke and Tim (LuAnn) Luedtke. Betty was active in the Adams School PTA. She served as the church secretary at St. John Lutheran Church for 30 years, and was very active in every aspect of the church's activities. Betty was an amazing, loving optimistic woman who left us with great memories and also took a piece of our hearts with her.
She is survived by her loving husband of 68 years, "Duke"; son-in-law, Gordon Beyerlein and family, Jeremy (Sonja) and children, Ariella, Malachi, Ezekiel; and Jacob (Amanda) and children Joseph, Elise, Samantha, James, Jennifer; daughter, Carla (Steve) Agnew and family, Stephanie (Aaron) Aegerter, daughter Adah, Carrie (Rebecca) Agnew and children Ruby, Luca; son, Tom (Annette) Luedtke and family Alex (Gloria) and children Henry and Lucy; Madalyn (Matt) Craigmile and son Calvin; Jacquelyn Luedtke and Jocelyn Luedtke; son, Tim (LuAnn) Luedtke and family Steve (Jill) and Mike (Aviva) and children Makayla and Justin; and sister, Verna Hulick. She is further survived by nieces, nephews and extended family. She was predeceased by her parents; brother, Howard (Pearl) Franke; son, Douglas Ward Luedtke in infancy; daughter, Cathie Lee Beyerlein; great-grandson, Ty Stephen Rivers; and brother-in-law, Nick Hulick.
Funeral services for Betty will be at 11 a.m. Monday, December 17, 2018 at St. John Lutheran Church, 302 N. Parker Drive, Janesville with Pastor Bond Haldeman officiating. Visitation will be at the Church on Monday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services. Burial will be in Oak Hill Cemetery. In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, the family would appreciate memorials to Agrace Hospice and the St. John Lutheran Church Foundation. The Luedtke family is being assisted by Henke-Clarson Funeral Home.
The family would like to thank her Mary Circle Church family for their love and support, wonderful neighbors, Judy and George Farrell, and their life-long friends of "The Club".
Thank you to Agrace Hospice for their care and support to Betty and her family.
