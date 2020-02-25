1930 - February 21, 2020

Janesville, WI -- Betty J. Woodstock, age 89, of Janesville passed away on Friday, February 21, 2020, at MercyHealth Hospital & Trauma Center. She was born on a farm west of Janesville in 1930, the twin daughter of Bert and Arley Crompton. She graduated from Janesville High School in 1948. Betty joined the WAC (Women's Army Corps) and served in the USA and in Okinawa, Japan during the Korean War. After her discharge from the service, she attended Richmond Business College in Richmond, Indiana. Following graduation, Betty moved back to Janesville and was employed by the Beloit Clinic. She retired from the clinic as the Assistant Administrator after 30 years. During this time she joined the Navy Reserves for 8 years, and then transferred to the Army Reserves where she retired as a Master Sargent and 1st Sargent of the 356th Supply Company after 22 years of service.

Betty is survived by her twin sister, Beverly Hoover of West Bend, Wisconsin; sister in law, Diane Crompton of Janesville, Wisconsin; numerous nieces and nephews; and many extended family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; and siblings: Evelyn Crompton, Charles Crompton, Robert Crompton, Walter Crompton, Margaret Manz, Charlotte Parsons, and Thomas Crompton.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, February 29, 2020, at MILTON LAWNS MEMORIAL PARK CHAPEL. A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday at the CHAPEL. In lieu of flowers, Betty's wishes were that memorials be made to the Salvation Army or a charity of your choice.