March 2, 1927 - October 14, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Betty J. Severson, age 92, passed away at home on Monday, October 14, 2019. She was born in Arcadia, WI on March 2, 1927, the daughter of Oscar and Alma (Johnson) Waller. She married Clarion Severson on June 10, 1947, and he preceded her in death on October 3, 2012. Betty was a devoted wife and mother.

Betty is survived by her daughter, Renae (Bruce) Rockenfield; daughter-in-law, Marie Severson; four grandsons: Todd (Darcy) Severson, Peter Severson, Brad Rockenfield, and Aaron (Andrea) Severson; four great-grandchildren: Jesse, Leena, Owen, and Connor; and many other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son, Dennis Severson; grandson, Jason Rockenfield; and four siblings: Loren, Gordon, Vira, and Mildred.

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, October 18, 2019, at ST. PETER'S LUTHERAN CHURCH, 1422 Center Ave, Janesville, WI 53546, with Rev. Bruce Gray officiating. Interment will be in Milton Lawns Memorial Park. A visitation will be held from 12:30 p.m. until the time of the service at Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are preferred to Mercyhealth Hospice. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family. For online condolences: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com