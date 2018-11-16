January 23, 1932 - November 13, 2018
Milton, WI -- Betty J. Saunders, age 86, of Milton, passed away early Tuesday morning, November 13, 2018, at her home. Betty was born January 23, 1932 in Janesville, the daughter of P. Russell and Lillian O'Connor. She was united in marriage on September 11, 1954, to Roger P. Saunders in Janesville. She was a longtime member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Milton. She enjoyed quilting, cross stitching, gardening, and was an expert puzzle solver. She was an avid Brewer and Packer fan. She found true joy in her life caring for her husband and 6 children. She was a person of strong faith, and instilled that in her daily life with care, kindness, and patience.
Betty is survived by her husband of 64 years, Roger; her six children: Ann (Steve) Johnson, of Edgerton, Mark (Deb) Saunders, of Janesville, David (Yvonne Tweeten) Saunders, of Martinez, CA, Mary (Tim) Bowman, of Littleton, CO, Kathy Muhs, of Monona, WI, and Patti (Jeff) Kemp, of Janesville; her nine grandchildren: Adam (Marisa) Walton, Dan Saunders, Michael Bowman, Becky Bowman, Chelsea (Jason) Rutherford, Emily Muhs, Megan Muhs, Morgan Kemp, and Ross Kemp; her four great-grandchildren; and by nieces; nephews; and many friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, and by her sister, Mary Frostman.
Funeral services with a Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12 p.m. on Saturday, November 17, 2018 at ST. MARY CATHOLIC CHURCH, 837 Parkview Dr., Milton, with Fr. David Timmerman officiating. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery in Milton. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. on Saturday at the church. Memorials in Betty's name would be appreciated to Agrace Hospice, 2901 N. Wright Rd., Janesville, WI 53546.
May the roads rise to meet you, May the winds be always at your back
May the sun shine warm upon your face, the rains fall soft upon your fields
And until we meet again, May God hold you in the hollow of his hand.
