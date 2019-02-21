April 14, 1935 - February 17, 2019

Delavan, WI -- Betty J. Murphy, age 83, of Delavan passed away on Sunday, February 17, 2019, at her home in Delavan. She was born on April 14, 1935, to Dwight and Merie (Binns) Busch. Betty was united in marriage to Donald Murphy on November 12, 1955. He passed away on December 1, 1967. Betty was a registered nurse for Dr. Martin, Dr. Woods, and at Lakeland Medical Center for 25 years before retiring. She was an active member of First Baptist Church in Delavan.

Betty is survived by her children: Thomas Murphy, of MN, Pat (Matt Meier) Murphy, of GA, Jim (Denise) Murphy, of Delavan, and Peggy (John Holt) Murphy, of Delavan; two grandchildren, Melissa (Nick) Schumacher and Travis Murphy; three great-granddaughters: Josephine, Elizabeth, and Iridessa; a sister, Rena Long; and nieces and nephews. Betty is preceded in death by her husband, Donald; daughter, Judith; her parents; brother, Howard; and brother-in-laws, Martin Murphy, and Joe (Glenene) Murphy.

Graveside Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, February 25, 2019 at St. Andrew's Cemetery in Delavan. There will be a gathering at First Baptist Church, 212 Main St., Delavan, after the graveside services. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to First Baptist Church.