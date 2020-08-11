July 5, 1928 - August 9, 2020
Janesville, WI -- Betty J. McCulloch, 92, a longtime Janesville resident, died peacefully at home on Saturday, August 9, 2020. She was born July 5, 1928, in rural Janesville, to Henry and Carrie (Gullickson) Quinn. In 1946, Betty graduated from Janesville High School. On September 18, 1948, Betty married James "Jim" A. McCulloch in Janesville. He preceded her in death on March 18, 2005. Early on, she worked for Parker Pen Co. Betty was also a hostess at the Citrus Cafe for many years. Betty and her sister, Jane, started the Rummage Room, which is now the Corner Closet, in Milton together, which made their time together even more precious. She was a loving and caring woman, with a great sense of humor. Betty enjoyed reciting limericks and poems to anyone who would listen to her performance. She was part of the Badger Holler Stompers and the Day Lillies Singing Group, also the Senior Center Performances. She also was a member of the RSVP (Retired & Senior Volunteer Program). Family was number one to her and being around everyone was so important.
Betty is survived by her two children, Robert (Laura) McCulloch of Fort Wayne, IN and Deb (David) Jennings of Janesville; three grandchildren: Michael (Kelly) McCulloch of Westfield, IN, Steve (Amanda) Jennings of Milwaukee and Tim (Amber) Jennings of Texas; great-grandchildren: Izzy, Laney, Cole, Ella, Grant, and Betty; brother-in-law, Frank (Ann) McCulloch; numerous nieces; nephews and friends. Besides her parents and husband, Jim, Betty is preceded in death by her sisters: Alice (Bill) Kersten, Jane (Ken) McCulloch; brother, Bob (Coly) Quinn; and Jim's siblings.
With the Coronavirus ongoing, a Funeral Service for Betty will be held privately at Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home, Janesville, with burial next to her husband, Jim, at Milton Lawns Memorial Park. Memorials are appreciated to the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin, 222 S. Arch St, Janesville, WI.
A special thank you goes to her Special Caregiver, Tuya, who took wonderful care of Mom.