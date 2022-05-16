Betty J. (Klementz) Hantke

JANESVILLE, WI - Betty Jean Hantke, age 89, a long-time Janesville resident, passed away at Edgerton Care Center on Monday, May 9, 2022. Betty was born in Porter Township, Rock County, WI on August 8, 1932, the daughter of Arnold and Isabelle (Schultz) Klementz. She graduated from Janesville High School in 1950.
Betty married Robert A. "Bob" Hantke, Sr., on October 2, 1954, at Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church, Janesville. Betty was a homemaker but over the years she was employed by the Rock County Bank, Footville State Bank and Kroger's Grocery Store. She volunteered at Castaways, loved playing cards and the casino. She dearly loved her family and friends. She was a member of Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church.
Betty Hantke is survived by three children, Susan (Bob) Beran, Sandy Hantke, and Bill (Amy) Hantke; daughter-in-law, Debra Hantke; grandchildren, Heather Jones, Timothy Hantke, Andrew Beran, Grant Beran, Bronwyn Beran (Michael Campeau), Abigail (Hunter) Hantke, Amy (Mat) Pakes, and Alissa (Ethan) Johnson; great-grandchildren, Jackson, Caelainn, Brennen, Alainna, Gabrielle, Grayson, Rhys, Brock, Claire, Jase and Wyatt; sister, Helen Engebretson; sisters-in-law, Mary Jo Klementz and Sharon Hantke; and several nieces and nephews.
Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Hantke, Sr; her son, Robert Hantke, Jr.; parents, Arnold and Isabelle Klementz; sisters, Doris Stuckey and Shirley Gilbert; brother, Richard Klementz; sister-in-law, Ruth Hantke; brothers-in-law, Jerry Stuckey, Donald Gilbert, Gordon Engebretson, Ralph Hantke and Richard Hantke.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, May 20, 2022, at MT. CALVARY LUTHERAN CHURCH, 2940 Mineral Point Avenue, Janesville. Rev. David Bergelin will officiate. Visitation will be at the CHURCH on Friday, May 20th from 10 a.m. to the time of services. Burial will be in Oak Hill Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church or Agrace Hospice.
The Hantke family is being assisted by HENKE-CLARSON FUNERAL HOME. Online condolences may be sent to www.henkeclarson.com.
