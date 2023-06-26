October 3, 1932 - June 21, 2023
Beloit, WI - Betty J Holloway, 90, of Beloit, WI, passed away peacefully in her sleep at home with her family on Wednesday, June 21, 2023. She was born in Janesville, Wisconsin on October 3, 1932, daughter of the late Ira and Marion Hazeltine. Betty was a 1950 graduate of Janesville High School. On August 7, 1993, she married William (Bill) Holloway, who preceded her in death on November 23, 2012. Betty was preceded in death by both of her parents, husband Bill Holloway, daughter Lee Ann (Unger) Lilja, siblings Evelyn Martin, Darlene Ellis, and Wilbert (Sonny) Hazeltine, brother-in-law Willis Martin, son-in-law Tom Butner and special companion Don Wilson. She is survived by her children, Sue Unger Butner, Phillip (Lisa) Anderson, Mark Anderson, and Joy (Tony) Bosco, as well as her eight grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews. Throughout her life, Betty was an active member of Our Saviors Lutheran Church, where she taught Sunday School, Bethel Bible Study, and Vacation Bible School. She also served on the OSLC Board, OSLC Foundation Board, and was chair of the Personnel Committee. Betty had a heart for service, and she volunteered for many organizations such as RSVP and The Angel Museum in Beloit. Betty took immense pride in her career at Beloit State Bank, Heritage Bank and M&I Bank. She never stopped learning and always took advantage of every opportunity available to her, including Human Resource Training from the University of Colorado, and membership in the Society of Human Resource Management, where she achieved lifetime membership, as well as a national designation of Senior Professional in Human Resources. Betty was also involved in the Beloit Professional Women's Club where she was a member and then President, she was on the board of the National Association of Bank Women and the Northeast Business Association, and served as board member and board president of the Beloit Chamber of Commerce Diplomats and Ambassadors. Betty loved spending time with her family, sharing stories and memories. She was an avid baker, and often expressed her love and appreciation with delicious desserts, including baking wedding cakes. Betty loved to read, garden, knit, decorate, listen to music, and solve puzzles. She loved the Green Bay Packers and the Wisconsin Badgers and could often be found sitting at the television and encouraging the players through the screen as if they could hear every word. Betty was a mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, a cousin and an aunt. She was a fierce supporter, a reliable and caring friend, a diligent worker, a lover of the arts, and an active member of her community. It was an honor and privilege to know her, to love her, and to be loved by her. We will remember her smile, her warmth, her energy, her love for life, family, and friends, but also neighbors, community members, and colleagues, many of whom over time also became friends. She worked remarkably hard all her life, and she made a difference in the lives of many. She received a call, an offer she could not refuse, for a new endeavor, from which she will not be returning. This offer included a reunion with family and friends she has not seen in a long time, as well as the absolute best job security. Her new endeavor takes her to a wonderful place where she will be socializing, baking, gardening, and reading to her heart's content. Music, laughter, and love are guaranteed. The food is delicious, and she will never gain an ounce. She left detailed instructions for her children to celebrate her time here, which has now been completed. A Funeral Service for Betty will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 28, 2023 in Our Savior's Lutheran Church, 749 Bluff St., Beloit, WI with Pastor Larry Froemming and Jean Lincoln co-officiating. Burial will be in Bethel Cemetery, Center Township, WI. Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, WI. There will also be a visitation before the service at church on Wednesday from 9:45 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. Memorials may be given in her name to Our Savior's Lutheran Church. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.daleymurphywisch.com.