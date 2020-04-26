April 20, 1930 - April 24, 2020
Janesville, WI -- Betty J. Hanlon, 90, of Janesville, was met at the Gates of Heaven on Friday, April 24, 2020 by her husband Fran who certainly asked "What took you so long? I have missed you." Betty was born April 20, 1930 in the Town of Lima to the late Harry and Elsie (Wachlin) Goodger. She spent eight years in a one room schoolhouse before graduating from Milton High School. Betty was working at Hillestad Hardware and Appliance in Milton, when a young man by the name of Fran came in to purchase paint. He had her stir the can so he could spend a few extra minutes with her. They married on September 23, 1961 at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Janesville. The paint can still remains in their house. Fran preceded Betty in death on November 11, 2009. Betty later worked for the Janesville Gazette, was the Town of Harmony Treasurer for six years, and was a faithful member of St. Patrick Catholic Church. She always took the time to make sure you were taken care of, whether it was a needed hug or to share a laugh. She enjoyed Friday Fish Fry's, cooking, and baking; especially a batch of her chocolate chip cookies to repay someone who had helped her out. She always put the needs of others in front of her own and was a mom to anyone who needed one. But most of all she adored her family, especially her granddaughters who she taught that at times its okay to play croquet by "Goodger Rules" (cheat).
Betty is survived by her two sons: Tim Hanlon, Janesville, WI and Dan (Chris) Hanlon, Hudson, WI; two granddaughters Samantha and Hanna; brother John "Jack" (Priscilla) Goodger; sister-in-law Margie Hanlon, several nieces, nephews, friends, and her kitty Scooter.
She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; and her siblings: Thomas (Betty) Goodger, Edward (Ennes) Goodger, and Roberta (John) Jones. A Mass of Christian Burial for Betty will be held privately at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Janesville with Fr. Jim Leeser officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. A public celebration will be held later this year. Please visit www.whitcomb-lynch.com to send condolences to the family. Memorials can be made to St. Patrick Church, Rock County Humane Society, or a charity of your choice.
Without hesitation, we want to thank the staff of 2nd floor Mercy Hospital for caring for our mom, the ushers at St. Patrick for making sure she made it into church safely, and all her neighbors who helped her through the years. You will not be forgotten.