June 27, 1931 - August 12, 2020
Janesville, WI -- Betty J. Dampier, age 89, passed away on Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at Alden Meadow Park Rehabilitation & Health Care Center in Clinton. She was born in Janesville on June 27, 1931, one of three children born to Vern and Vera (Ryman) Prien. Betty married Franklin H. Dampier in Wisconsin Rapids on Mary 1, 1948, and he preceded her in death on January 2, 2005. Betty spent the early years of her marriage as a wife and homemaker to her 6 children, then she went to work at Mercy Hospital, where she worked for 20 years. Later in her life, Betty and her husband enjoyed playing bingo and visiting the casino. Betty was very proud of her family.
Betty is survived by four children: Franklin Dampier Jr. of Whitewater, Linda (Richard) Arrowood of Afton, Susan (Mark) Struebin of Janesville, and Michelle Christensen of Janesville; daughter-in-law, Cynthia Prien of Ripon; 12 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren; sister, Freida (Gerald) Kelly of Arizona; and many other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; two sons, Francis Prien and Henry Dampier; and brother, Gilbert Prien.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY with Rev. Jerry Amstutz officiating. Interment will in Oak Hill Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service on Wednesday, at the funeral home. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
Betty's family would like to thank the staff and all the workers at Alden Meadow Park these last 4 years, for the great care given to our mother, and thank you also to St. Croix Hospice