December 28, 1926 - September 14, 2020
Janesville, WI -- Betty J. Chrisinger, age 93, of Janesville, passed away peacefully on Monday, September 14, 2020, at the Heartwarming House in Milton surrounded by her family. Betty was born in Janesville on December 28, 1926; the daughter of John W. and Nettie (Trusdel) Cone. She attended Janesville High School and went on to marry her loving husband, Eldon Chrisinger, on August 24, 1946, in Dubuque, Iowa. They were blessed with two sons, Lynn and Darrell. Her family enjoyed the many memories they made over the years on their family camping and fishing trips. Betty and Eldon also spent many years camping with friends at Chippewa Flowage in northern Wisconsin. She enjoyed her many years as a member of her exercise group "the Walkers". Betty was a wonderful cook, friends and family enjoyed her fish fries and delicious homemade pies. Betty was a member of Cargill United Methodist Church, where she volunteered her time in many different capacities. She will be dearly missed.
Betty is survived by her husband of 74 years, Eldon Chrisinger; sons, Lynn (Candace) Chrisinger and Darrell (Jean) Chrisinger; grandchildren: Cory (Roxanne), Christopher (Becky), Celly, Wade (Charlyn), Erin (Mark), and Andrew (Amanda); seven great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and many extended family members. She is preceded in death by her parents; six siblings; and sister-in-law, Isabell Thomas.
A private family service will be held at MILTON LAWNS MEMORIAL PARK with Rev. Stephen Scott officiating. Memorial donations can be given in Betty's honor to either Agrace Hospice or to Cargill United Methodist Church. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
The family would like to express their thanks to the staff of Agrace Hospice, and The Heartwarming House in Milton for their excellent and compassionate care.