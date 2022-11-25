Betty I. Mueller

May 22, 1929 - November 22, 2022

Janesville, WI - Betty Irene Mueller, 93, of Janesville, passed away on November 18, 2022 at SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital in Janesville, Wisconsin. She was born on May 22, 1929 to Paul and Lucille Arndt in Detroit Michigan. Betty married Reinhart Mueller on January 3, 1948 at St. John's Lutheran Church in North Prairie, Wisconsin. They lived in Fort Atkinson until 1990 and then moved to Packwaukee, Wisconsin. After Reinhart's passing, Betty moved to Janesville in 1997. In 2008, Betty moved to Cedar Crest in Janesville, WI.