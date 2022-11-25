Betty I. Mueller

Janesville, WI - Betty Irene Mueller, 93, of Janesville, passed away on November 18, 2022 at SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital in Janesville, Wisconsin. She was born on May 22, 1929 to Paul and Lucille Arndt in Detroit Michigan. Betty married Reinhart Mueller on January 3, 1948 at St. John's Lutheran Church in North Prairie, Wisconsin. They lived in Fort Atkinson until 1990 and then moved to Packwaukee, Wisconsin. After Reinhart's passing, Betty moved to Janesville in 1997. In 2008, Betty moved to Cedar Crest in Janesville, WI.
Betty worked for, and retired from, Crepaco in Lake Mills, Wisconsin as a machinist. Betty and Reinhart loved to go camping. Being a cake decorator was a big part of Betty's life. She enjoyed crafting and playing games. Cards and dominos were the games she enjoyed most.
Betty is survived by her children, Gene (Barbara) Mueller and Sherry (Rodney) Pontel. She is also survived by her grandchildren: Tina (Mike) Lindholm, Sara Mueller, Michelle (Chris) Wachal, Kristopher (Nichole) Mueller, and Kevin (Sarah) Pontel; as well as her great-grandchildren: Kendall, Vivian, Austin, Ryan, Eliana, Makayla and Logan. She is further survived by her sister, Joan Tengowski; and sisters in law, Helen Arndt and Vicky Arndt.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Reinhart; her parents; her brothers: Robert Arndt, Donald Arndt and Richard Arndt; her sister, Bernice Janke; and her sister in law, Florence Arndt. She is also preceded by her husband's siblings.
A Memorial Service will be held on December 3, 2022, at 11:00 am at St. Matthew's Lutheran Church, 709 Milton Ave., Janesville, Wisconsin. A Visitation will be from 10 am until the time of service at the church. A lunch will follow the service. Online expressions of condolences and support may be made at: www.866allfaiths.com. All Faiths Funeral and Cremation Services of Janesville is honored to be assisting the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Lakeside Lutheran High School or the Special OIympics.
The family would like to thank Cedar Crest Nursing Home, SSM Hospital, SSM Hospice and All Faiths Funeral Home for their loving care of Betty.
