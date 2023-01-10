Janesville, WI - Betty Ella Oldfield, age 89, of Janesville, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, January 4, 2023. She was born in Janesville on February 28, 1933; the daughter of George and Ella (Nightengale) Hoague. Betty graduated from Janesville High School in 1951; and later married the love of her life, Keith D. Oldfield on January 9, 1953 in the rectory at St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church. They absolutely enjoyed the 66 years they shared until Keith's passing on May 3, 2018. Betty was a devout and faithful Christian woman and a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church, as she held her faith in the highest regard. Eventually, Betty came to enjoy the parking lot church services at St. Paul's. She was a cancer survivor, she enjoyed playing PIP dominos, and enjoyed playing piano. She was a former employee of Bostwicks, worked as a babysitter, and as a home health aide, but most importantly; Betty enjoyed raising and caring for her family. She enjoyed bike rides with her husband (minus the Canadian geese), and above all else, Betty was extremely proud of her children and grandchildren, and always cherished the time she was blessed to spend with her family.
Betty is survived by her children: Susan (Melvin Kehoe) Oldfield, Steven Oldfield and Sherry Kislia; daughter in-law, Tina Oldfield; grandchildren: Kenda, Ryan, Alicia, Angela, Andrew, Koltin, Noah and Amanda; great grandchildren: Samuel, Jacob, Alexis, Tatum, Trenton and Benji; sister, Genevieve Bruenhofer; sister in-law, Shirley Hoague; and many extended family members and dear friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her son, Loren Oldfield; and siblings: Harriet, Donald, Vilas, Harold, Russell, Ella May, Kenneth, George and Raymond.
A funeral service will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 14, 2023 at ST. PAUL'S EVANGELICAL CHURCH; with visitation from 11:00 a.m. until time of service. Committal will immediately follow the service to the Bethel Cemetery in Town of Center. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting her family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
Betty's family would like to thank the Staff with Mercy Hospice in Janesville for their compassionate care and kindness.
To plant a tree in memory of Betty Oldfield as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
