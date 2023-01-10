Betty Ella Oldfield

February 28, 1933 - January 4, 2023

Janesville, WI - Betty Ella Oldfield, age 89, of Janesville, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, January 4, 2023. She was born in Janesville on February 28, 1933; the daughter of George and Ella (Nightengale) Hoague. Betty graduated from Janesville High School in 1951; and later married the love of her life, Keith D. Oldfield on January 9, 1953 in the rectory at St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church. They absolutely enjoyed the 66 years they shared until Keith's passing on May 3, 2018. Betty was a devout and faithful Christian woman and a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church, as she held her faith in the highest regard. Eventually, Betty came to enjoy the parking lot church services at St. Paul's. She was a cancer survivor, she enjoyed playing PIP dominos, and enjoyed playing piano. She was a former employee of Bostwicks, worked as a babysitter, and as a home health aide, but most importantly; Betty enjoyed raising and caring for her family. She enjoyed bike rides with her husband (minus the Canadian geese), and above all else, Betty was extremely proud of her children and grandchildren, and always cherished the time she was blessed to spend with her family.

