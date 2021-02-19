October 25, 1933 - February 11, 2021
Orfordville, WI - Betty Barbara Olsen, age 87, of Orfordville, passed away on Thursday, February 11, 2021 at Beloit Memorial Hospital. She was born in Minocqua, Wisconsin on October 25, 1933; the daughter of Clyde and Mercedes (Fredricks) Bosacki. Betty's family moved to New Lisbon, where she met her future husband, Sydney, and where she was a graduate of New Lisbon High School, class of 1950. She married Sydney W. Olsen on September 2, 1950; and they were blessed with seven children. Betty was employed with Mercy Health System, and retired as a supervisor with Supply Processing Distribution in 1992. Betty and Sydney owned and operated the Bright Aire Dog Kennel in Janesville, and as a licensed handler, showed dogs throughout the United States. Betty had a love of all animals (except snakes) and welcomed many different pets into her life over the years. She stood by her conviction to being known as a lifelong dog owner, and made that very clear to her family and friends. Betty was renowned for her cooking and baking skills, as family and friends always knew they would have plenty of homemade delicious food to eat at her home. Her knitting abilities provided the best homemade slippers "Betty Boots" and was a favorite staple she gifted to her family. Betty's grandchildren and great grandchildren were her heart and joy. "Betty had a passionate love affair with ice cream, telling stories, reading romance novels and telling people her opinion. Betty will be forever remembered as a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, and friend. She will be dearly missed.
Betty is survived by her children: Mark (Kathy) Olsen, Val (Todd) Wyman, Paul Olsen, Matt (Jackie) Olsen, Andrew (Lisa) Olsen, Peter (Jenny) Olsen, and David Olsen; 12 grandchildren; 4 step grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren; and her sister, Jean Hansen. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Sydney in 2014; brothers, Fred Bosacki and Theodore Bosacki (in infancy).
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 20, 2021 at ST. WILLIAM CATHOLIC CHURCH; with visitation from 9:00 a.m. until time of Mass. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting the family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com