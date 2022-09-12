Evansville, WI - Betty Ann Swenson, age 90, of rural Evansville passed away at her home on Friday evening, September 9, 2022. Betty was born on October 18, 1931 on her family's home farm in the Town of Center, Rock County, the daughter of William and Helen Fenrick. She lived her entire life on the family farm where she was born, only moving from house number one to house number two when she married and where she raised her family.
Betty met Lloyd D. Swenson at a dance and they later married on December 6, 1958. They farmed together, first with her parents and after their passing, she and Lloyd continued to operate the farm until they retired. Lloyd passed away on May 27, 2020.
Although Betty resided on the farm her entire life, she had a special love for traveling, especially to the mountains. Trips included several to the mountains in the United States and Canada and three tours to Switzerland to enjoy the majestic Alps.
Betty was a member of Zion Lutheran Church and the Zion Ladies Aid.
Betty Swenson is survived by two sons: Leslie (Shelley) Swenson of St. Peters, MO, Loren (Mary) Swenson of Edgerton, WI; five grandchildren, Claire Swenson, Emma Swenson, twin grandsons, Lee Swenson and Grant Swenson, Jane Swenson; two sisters, Arlene Vaughn and Dorothy Lemke; one brother, Harold (Pauline) Fenrick; many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband, Lloyd Swenson, Betty was preceded in death by her son, Brian Swenson who passed away in 2001; her parents William and Helen Fenrick; two sisters, Doris Schwartzlow and Margaret Rubly.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at ZION LUTHERAN CHURCH, 2129 N. Church Road, Evansville. Rev. Don Fehlauer will officiate. Burial will follow in Bethel Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at HENKE-CLARSON FUNERAL HOME, 1010 N. Wright Road, Janesville and viewing will also be at the CHURCH Wednesday September 14th from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services. Memorials may be made to Zion Lutheran Church. Online condolences may be sent to www.henkeclarson.com.
