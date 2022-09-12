Betty Ann Swenson

October 18, 1931 - September 9, 2022

Evansville, WI - Betty Ann Swenson, age 90, of rural Evansville passed away at her home on Friday evening, September 9, 2022. Betty was born on October 18, 1931 on her family's home farm in the Town of Center, Rock County, the daughter of William and Helen Fenrick. She lived her entire life on the family farm where she was born, only moving from house number one to house number two when she married and where she raised her family.

