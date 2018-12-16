September 30, 1926 - December 3, 2018
Milton, WI -- Betty Ann (Stluka) Ronde, age 92, of Milton, WI, passed away Monday, December 3, 2018, at St. Mary's Hospital in Madison, WI. She was born on the home farm in Eastman, WI, on September 30, 1926, to the late George and Bessie (Stagman) Stluka. Betty attended Seneca High School before transferring to Prairie du Chien High School to complete her junior and senior years. Betty was active in band, choir, intramural sports, and enjoyed cooking and baking. In 1944, her family moved to Beloit, WI, where she would find work at Fairbanks Morse. In 1945, after receiving a church scholarship, Betty decided to attend Indiana Central College in Indianapolis, IN. With jobs scarce after the war and funds running low, she returned home. That summer while working at Larsen Canning Factory, she met Gordon F. Ronde (d. December 1, 2010). They married on November 17, 1946, in Beloit, WI, and moved to Milton where she would spend the remainder of her years. Betty worked for Janesville Sand & Gravel, Parker Pen, and would eventually retire from Siemens Burdick Corporation in 1992, after 25 years of service.
Betty loved the Lord and was a long-time member of the Milton United Methodist Church and was active in many groups within the church, including Bible studies, the Blue Notes Choir and the newsletter and offering count teams. She attended faithfully and was always eager to help others. Up until her death she would often pick up some of the elderly women and bring them to church! Betty will be remembered as a humble and gracious woman who loved the Lord and brought joy to those around her with her smile and unique sense of humor. After caring for her husband Gordon in his bout with Alzheimer's, she began to share those gifts on Facebook where she accumulated more than 300 friends whom she attentively followed. She was always quick to post positive and encouraging words. Betty lived a full life and was able to travel more in these later years as well, taking trips to Washington, D.C. with Vets Roll, to Oregon to see her sister Gloria, to Calgary to visit her daughter Joan Smith's family and to Branson, MO to see Darrin's family. She was life long avid sports fan of the Milwaukee Brewers and Green Bay Packers and enjoyed golfing and bowling. In 2010 Betty was inducted into the Janesville Bowling Hall of Fame. She'll be forever remembered as a kind-hearted, selfless and loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend.
She is survived by five of her six children: son, Jerry (Sun) Ronde of Janesville, WI, their children, David (Kelly) Ronde (great grandchildren, Brandon and Jordyn), and Suzanne (great-grandchildren, Zachary and Paige); daughter, Becky (Tom Robertson) Schmidt of Adams, WI, her children, Christine (Todd) Harris (great-grandchildren: Kelsi, Brady and Logan), and Travis (Kate) McKim (great-grandchild, Jack); son, Dan Ronde of Brodhead, WI; son, Darrin (Julie) Ronde of Colorado Springs, CO, and their children, Stephanie (Tom) Arbaugh (great-grandchildren: Eden, Elias and Estin), Tyler (Corrinne) Ronde (great-grandchildren, Aedan and Rowan); son-in-law, Todd (Weezie) Urban of Rosemount, MN, and his children: Marcus, Michael, and Brett; daughter, Joan (Tim) Smith of Calgary, Alberta, Canada, and their children: Doug, Geena, Joshua and Jonny; brothers and sister, Michael Stluka of Beloit, Gloria Van Elverdinghe of Salem, OR, and Wayne (Jean) Stluka of Beloit; sister-in-law, Evelyn "Louise" Lee of Janesville; and many nieces and nephews.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Gordon; daughter, Barbara; sisters, Jean and Bernita; and son-in-law, Donald Schmidt.
A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, December 22, 2018, at 11 a.m. at the Milton United Methodist Church, 241 Northside Drive, Milton, WI. Visitation time will be from 9:30 a.m. until time of the service. Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton. www.albrechtfuneralhomes.com
