Clinton, WI - Betty A. Thompson age 93 of Clinton passed away peacefully at Azura Memory Care in Clinton Wednesday, August 17, 2022. She was born April 11, 1929 to the late David and Elsie (Swarens) Byerley in Morris, IL. Her childhood years were spent on the family farm in Braceville, IL before moving to Clinton. Betty graduated form Clinton High School, Class of 1947. She married Elmer "Jim" Thompson on June 6, 1948. Betty worked as a switch board operator and receptionist at Warner Brake in South Beloit, IL for 24 years. During that time she enjoyed playing golf with the Women's Golf Group at Warners, but her favorite pastime was painting and line drawing. She also enjoyed being a den mother for Cub Scouts as well as teaching Sunday School at the Pella Lutheran and Clinton Methodist Churches.
She is survived by her husband of 74 years Jim; her three sons, James (Nancy), Daniel (Rebecca) and Steven (Kris) Thompson; one brother Karl (Hazel) Byerley; many grandchildren, great grandchildren & great great grandchildren as well as many nieces, nephews and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents David and Elsie Byerley, sisters, Maxine and Mary Lou and brothers, Robert, William, David and Kenneth.
Betty's Funeral Service will be 11:00 a.m. on Saturday August 27, 2022 at JEFFERSON PRAIRIE LUTHERAN CHURCH, 23184 Bergen Road, Poplar Grove, IL with Pastor Linda Winkelman officiating. Friends will be received on Saturday in Church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Jefferson Prairie Lutheran Church. Please share a memory or a condolence with the family on our website