Betty A. Thompson

April 11, 1929 - August 17, 2022

Clinton, WI - Betty A. Thompson age 93 of Clinton passed away peacefully at Azura Memory Care in Clinton Wednesday, August 17, 2022. She was born April 11, 1929 to the late David and Elsie (Swarens) Byerley in Morris, IL. Her childhood years were spent on the family farm in Braceville, IL before moving to Clinton. Betty graduated form Clinton High School, Class of 1947. She married Elmer "Jim" Thompson on June 6, 1948. Betty worked as a switch board operator and receptionist at Warner Brake in South Beloit, IL for 24 years. During that time she enjoyed playing golf with the Women's Golf Group at Warners, but her favorite pastime was painting and line drawing. She also enjoyed being a den mother for Cub Scouts as well as teaching Sunday School at the Pella Lutheran and Clinton Methodist Churches.