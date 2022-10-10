Bettie Louise Coulthard

September 1, 1940 - October 5, 2022

Janesville, WI - Bettie Louise Coulthard, age 82, of Janesville, passed away quietly at home on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, with her beloved family at her bedside. She was born in Wiota, WI on September 1, 1940; the daughter of John and Bertha (Halverson) Risser. She grew up in the Calamine, WI and Darlington, WI areas on the family farm, and graduated from Darlington High School in 1960. She met Gary M. Coulthard (with help of his sister, Nancy Coulthard and their mutual friend, Pete Reisen). Gary and Bettie fell in love and married on October 29, 1960; and they were blessed with four children, four grandchildren, one great grandchild, and many nieces and nephews. Bettie was always glad to see them and to hear from them.

