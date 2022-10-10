Janesville, WI - Bettie Louise Coulthard, age 82, of Janesville, passed away quietly at home on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, with her beloved family at her bedside. She was born in Wiota, WI on September 1, 1940; the daughter of John and Bertha (Halverson) Risser. She grew up in the Calamine, WI and Darlington, WI areas on the family farm, and graduated from Darlington High School in 1960. She met Gary M. Coulthard (with help of his sister, Nancy Coulthard and their mutual friend, Pete Reisen). Gary and Bettie fell in love and married on October 29, 1960; and they were blessed with four children, four grandchildren, one great grandchild, and many nieces and nephews. Bettie was always glad to see them and to hear from them.
Bettie loved to read, putting puzzles together, sewing, embroidering, knitting, and crocheting. She enjoyed her family, friends, and "rented" grandkids. She loved helping her neighbors when she could, and was a mom who loved doing things with her kids and grandkids. She also loved her many furry four-legged friends. Bettie was a great collector of Santa Claus and Packer paraphernalia. She loved growing her own strawberries, making her own jams, and tending to the flowers in her garden.
She is survived by her 4 children: James (Patricia) Coulthard of Denmark, WI, Laura (Dale) Jelinek, Jesse Coulthard, and Casey Coulthard all of Janesville; 4 grandchildren: Jenifer Jelinek, Travis Jelinek, Katharine Jelinek, and Jessica Beesaw; and one great grandchild. Bettie is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Gary Coulthard in 2016; sisters and brothers in-law, Phyllis (Vincent) McKillip and Avis (Murry) Fisher; baby brother, Eugene Risser; and many extended members of her family.
A funeral service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME; with visitation from 10:30 a.m. until time of service. Committal will immediately follow the service to Milton Lawns Memorial Park. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting her family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
