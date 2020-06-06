November 22, 1930 - June 2, 2020
Lake Geneva, WI -- Bettie J. Giese, 89, of Lake Geneva, passed away at Village Glen on Tuesday June 2, 2020. She was born Bettie Jane Schiller to the late Adolph and Laura (Mundt) Schiller in the Town of Dexter, WI, on November 22, 1930. On April 28th, 1951, Bettie was united into marriage to Erwin "Corby" Giese. Bettie loved to do crafts and was a volunteer with local blood drives.
Bettie is survived by three children: James (Cathy) Giese of Lake Geneva, Sylvia Knull of Walworth, and Teresa Giese of Lake Geneva; three grandchildren: Jon Giese, Terry (Mary) Giese and Cory (Jessica) Giese: two step-grandchildren, Chris (Vikki) Knull and Amy (Todd) Leland; nine great-grandchildren: Emily Anne Giese, Carter Giese, Owen Giese, Cassidy (Noah) Moss, Michelle Firth, Tiffany Firth, Molly Knull, Kyley Knull, and Kerry Knull all survive Bettie. Six siblings: Alice Richter, Evelyn Johnson, Kathleen Skilling, Richard (Marty) Schiller, Leroy (Rosemary) Schiller and Joann Bollmann also survive Bettie. Bettie was preceded in death by her husband of 31 years, Erwin "Corby" Giese, on November 28th, 1982. Bettie was also preceded in death by her parents; three siblings: Clara Dupee, Ruby Smith, and Agnes Bronstad; and two great-grandchildren, Hailey Giese and Joel Knull.
Services for Bettie will be held on Monday June 8, 2020 at 2 p.m. in the main chapel of Derrick Funeral Home. Visitation will be held on Sunday, June 7, 2020 from 1 p.m. till 4 p.m. in the main chapel of Derrick Funeral Home. To sign the online guest registry please visit www.derrickfuneralhome.com. Derrick Funeral Home is more than honored to be assisting Bettie's family during their time of need.