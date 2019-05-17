May 9, 1925 - May 12, 2019

Footville, WI -- Bette Mae Shaw, age 94, passed away on Sunday, May 12, 2019, at St. Elizabeth Manor in Footville, WI. She was the daughter of Albert E. and Leone S. (Janecky) Straubel. Betty, or 'Bette' as she preferred, was born prematurely on May 9, 1925, in Racine, WI at home, and was not expected to live. Her father put her in a shoebox on the radiator to keep her warm, and, to everyone's astonishment, she survived. From that day forward, she became a princess to her father, and subsequently to both of her husbands. Bette graduated from Washington Park High School in Racine, WI in 1943, and on September 14, 1946, after World War II, married her next door neighbor, Merle J. Sheen. Their first daughter, Patricia Ann, was born August 21, 1947, and died after living only 2 weeks. Four days before their 30th wedding anniversary in 1976, Merle died. Seven years later, Bette married Donovan 'Don' L. Shaw on January 8, 1983, in Janesville, WI. They enjoyed many years of travel to Florida and Coloma, WI with friends, Blythe and Jim Strawn. Don preceded her in death November 13, 2006. Over the years, Bette had been employed by the Salvation Army, and was a secretary to Howard Gage at the School District of Janesville. Bette also enjoyed spending summers at her parent's cottage on Browns Lake in Burlington, WI. She was passionate about knitting, and at one time owned the Knit Shop in Milton, WI, in partnership with her dear friend, Dyann Borremans. Over the years, Bette was a member of several knitting clubs, and made homemade items for charity as well as keepsakes for her family. In addition, Bette was a member of the Salvation Army Auxiliary, and Cargill United Methodist Church, where she was active in the library, and was a founding member of Bountiful Blessings.

Bette is survived by her daughter, Debra Sheen (William) Horton; son, David (Sharyn) Sheen; step-sons, Michael (Betty) Shaw and Robert 'Bobby' Shaw; AFS daughter, Ghada Koleilat; grandchildren: Matt (Allison) Horton, Chris (Caitlin Bennett) Horton, and Sara Beth Horton (Thomas) Strieker; great-grandchildren: Madeline and Evie Horton, and Lyla and Anne Strieker; brother, David (Jackie) Straubel; and sister-in-law, Jane Sheen Ramig. Bette was preceded in death by her parents, Albert and Leone Straubel; husbands, Merle J. Sheen, and Donovan L. Shaw; brother, James L. Straubel; nephew, Bradly Straubel; and daughter, Patricia Ann Sheen.

A celebratory service will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at Cargill United Methodist Church. Visitation, coffee, and fellowship following in Fellowship hall. Memorials may be made to the Salvation Army Auxiliary in Janesville, or to Bountiful Blessings at Cargill UMC. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family. For online condolences: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com