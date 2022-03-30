Betsy A. Welter

Betsy passed away at the Evansville Manor March 24, 2022
Betsy was born June 15, 1930 to John and Nellie Trewyn. Betsy was the 6th child of 17, and spent her early years in the Whitewater, WI area.
Betsy married Helmuth (Jim) Welter Sr., on April 19th, 1950. Betsy and Jim farmed in the Evansville area, where they raised their family. Betsy worked for Norwood Mills for many years as well as the Hoffman House. Betsy also tended bar at the Red Barn where she put more miles on the dance floor then she did behind the bar. Betsy also cleaned homes and businesses in the Evansville area.
Betsy enjoyed spending time with her family making cookies and homemade bread and tearing up a dance floor. If music was playing, her feet were moving.
Betsy is survived by her sons Leroy (Jeana) Portage WI, John (Marilyn) Janesville WI, Wayne Portage WI, and Tony (Doug Waters) Janesville WI; nine grandchildren, and ten great-grandchildren. She is also survived by two sisters, Pearl Luebke & Kathy Laskowski, and seven brothers Gerald, James, Richard (Arlene), Mike, Tom(Nancy), Stanley and Roger (Shirley).
Betsy was predeceased by her husband Jim, and daughter Joyce Andersen as well as two sisters and five brothers.
Visitation Saturday, April 2nd, 2022 from 10am to 11am. Funeral to follow at: