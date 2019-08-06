July 16, 1949 - August 1, 2019

Formerly Janesville, WI -- Bethalene "Beth" Cunningham (Oas), age 70, a former long-time Janesville resident, passed away on August 1, 2019, in Peoria, AZ, after suffering from complications from cancer. She was born on July 16, 1949 in Monroe, WI, the daughter of Herbert and Charline (Nance) Oas. She graduated from Janesville Sr. High School, and had worked for Art Fenzel, Carpetland, Cain-Ashcraft, Kmart, Specialty Billing and most recently Kandu Industries, all of Janesville. She had recently relocated from Janesville to Peoria for warmer winter climate as she continued cancer treatment.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Cunningham; father, Herbert Oas; sisters, Bonnie Oas and Roberta St. Clair. She is survived by children, Staci (Martin) White and Nathan Cunningham; mother Charline Oas; brothers, Dale (Dawn) Oas and Brian Oas; grandchildren, Taylor White and Dannielle White; many loving nieces and nephews; and a new puppy, Shay. Beth was an amazing dear friend to everyone she met, and will be greatly missed. She was known to make many treasured recipes and keepsakes for family and friends, reflecting her faith and creativity in both sewing and the kitchen.

A visitation will take place from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, August 9, 2019 at HENKE-CLARSON FUNERAL HOME, 1010 N. Wright Road, Janesville. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at ST PATRICK'S CATHOLIC CHURCH, 315 Cherry St, Janesville on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 10 a.m. Father Drew Olson will preside. There will be visitation at the Church Saturday, from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services. Burial will be in Milton Lawns Memorial Park. Memorials may be sent in care of Beth's family to Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, 1010 N. Wright Road, Janesville, WI 53546.

"Full of memories, though life goes on without you, it will never be the same. Forever with the Angels, always in our Hearts."