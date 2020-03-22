Beth Margaret Farlow

November 4, 1968 - March 13, 2020
Sun Prairie, WI -- Beth Margaret (Ruehlman) Farlow, age 51, passed away in Madison, WI on March 13, 2020 due to complications from epilepsy. Beth was born on November 4, 1968 to David and Sandra (Knippen) Ruehlman in Elkhorn, WI. She spent her childhood in her beloved town of Janesville, attending Madison Elementary, Franklin Middle School and Beloit Catholic. Beth received her bachelor's degree from Mount Mary University and worked for Roundy's in Milwaukee. Beth returned to Janesville where she met and married her husband, Alex Farlow, on September 4, 2004. The couple moved to Sun Prairie, where Beth worked for the Walgreen Co. in-store and at a warehouse for more than 10 years. Beth had a life-long passion for helping others. As a teenager and young adult, she volunteered at St. Elizabeth nursing home. She took delight in comforting the elderly and was awarded an accommodation for her hundreds of hours of service. In the last few years of her life, Beth created thousands of rosaries for Catholic charities. She loved her cats and raised money for shelter animals and the Epilepsy Foundation. Beth loved all things Wisconsin, and encouraged everyone to support Wisconsin-based businesses. She was an expert on 70s and 80s TV, movies and music. She had a warm smile, a quick wit and a clever pun for any situation. More than anything, Beth loved her husband and her extended family.
Beth is survived by her husband, Alex of Sun Prairie, WI; her parents, David and Sandra Ruehlman of Lake Forest, IL; her sister Michelle (Rick) of Lake Bluff, IL; her nephew, Benjamin; and niece, Katherine; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Due to the Coronavirus, the celebration of life will be postponed until June. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Epilepsy Foundation at https://donate.epilepsy.com/donate.