November 5, 1949 - October 10, 2019

Madison, WI -- Beth Agnes Miller-Stoll, age 69, of Madison, recently residing at Nazareth Health and Rehabilitation Center, died Thursday October 10, 2019, at UW-Hospital Madison. She was born on November 5, 1949, to George and Patricia (Ploegert) Miller in Janesville, WI. She graduated from Janesville High School, she married and moved to Milwaukee, WI, and furthered her education at several colleges in the Milwaukee area. Later she moved to Madison, attended and graduated from Edgewood College. Beth enjoyed continuing education; known best by her family to be a "professional student". She enjoyed books, swimming, playing piano, choir, knitting, and journaling. Beth could also sew anything and be done with a project in a weekend.

Beth is survived by her son, Sean Stoll; siblings: Colleen, David, James, Dennis, and Bonnie; her nieces and nephews: Sean, Jennifer, Angela, Selena, Andrew, Amanda, Jordan, Joshua, Jessica and Louryn.

Beth was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter at birth, Amy; brothers, Eric and George; a sister, Mary Ann; and a niece, Melisa.

Burial will be at Rock River Cemetery at a later date. There are no services scheduled at this time. The Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services is assisting the family. Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton. www.albrechtfuneralhomes.com