September 17, 1927 - December 30, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Bertha Jane Cochrane, age 92, of Janesville passed away on Monday, December 30, 2019 at Mercy Hospital. She was born on September 17, 1927, the daughter of William and Sylvia (Burlingame) O'Dell. Bertha worked for over 20 years at Norwood Mills.

Bertha is survived by three sons and two daughters: Judi Jorgensen, Gary (Joyce) Schroeder, Mike (Pam) Schroeder, Joy (Brett) Fawcett, and Jeff Cochrane; 39 grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and great-great grandchildren; and five siblings. She was preceded in death by two husbands, Gerhardt Schroeder and John Cochrane; daughter, Joan Buroker; and nine siblings.

Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, January 10, 2020 at the Whitcomb - Lynch Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Friday from 1 p.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.

