Bertha B. Schachtschneider

Janesville, WI - Bertha Belle Schachtschneider, age 85, of Watertown (formerly of Janesville), passed away on Saturday, April 9, 2022 at the Watertown Regional Medical Center. She was born in Janesville on May 16, 1936; the daughter of Gifford and Florence (Stewart) Flint. After graduating from Janesville High School in 1954, Bertha married Robert E. Schachtschneider on June 7, 1957 in Harvard, Illinois; and they shared 58 years together before his passing on April 9, 2016. She worked for the Janesville Orthopedic Group for many years, as well as Swing N Slide in assembly.
Bertha is survived by her son, Daniel (Sandy) Schachtschneider; and stepson, Michael (Kathy) Schachtschneider; grandchildren: Lauren (Cesar) Fernandez, Christopher (Andrea) Schachtschneider; great grandchildren: Liam, Lily, Bella and Elli Schachtschneider; Jayden and Aaron Fernandez; and Step- Grandchildren Jason Schachtschneider, Jennica Schachtschneider. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert; and sister, Edna Stillwell.
A Memorial Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, April 22, 2022 at ST. WILLIAM CATHOLIC CHURCH; with visitation from 10:00 a.m. until time of Mass. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting her family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
To plant a tree in memory of Bertha Schachtschneider as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
