Janesville, WI - Bert W. Corkhill, age 66, of Janesville died on September 18, 2021 at Mercy Hospital & Trauma Center. He was born on August 9, 1955 in Janesville, the son of Lloyd and Fern (Asplund) Corkhill. He graduated from Parker High School in 1973 and received an associate degree in chemistry from U-Rock.
Bert was formerly employed by General Motors, Monterey Mills and Abitec where he was a chemist. Bert resided in Texas, Mexico and California before returning to Janesville a few years ago. He enjoyed Star Trek, astronomy, chess, biking, mystery books and movies and watching the Milwaukee Bucks.
Survivors include his sister: Becky (David) Corkhill-Heider of Janesville; nieces, Laurie (Jerry) Mills and Staci (Alex) Miller; nephew, Bryan (Kim) Barfknecht; great-niece, Elise Barfknecht; numerous cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister, Lois (Tom) Peterson, dear friends, Pat of California, Katy and Nancy.
A celebration of life will be held from Noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, September 25, 2021 at the Peace Park Pavilion in Janesville. The family is being assisted with arrangements by HENKE-CLARSON FUNERAL HOME. Online condolences may be sent to www.henkeclarson.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Bert Corkhill as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Sign up for our Obituaries newsletter
Receive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday.