January 6, 1935 - April 23, 2020
Janesville, WI -- Bert A. Brookens, age 85, passed away on Thursday April 23, 2020, at Agrace Hospice Care in Madison. He was born on January 6, 1935, the son of Elmer and Ruth (Walmuth) Brookens. He retired from Chrysler Corp after 27 years of service. Bert was a loving and devoted husband, partner, father, grandfather, and great grandfather. Bert's interests were in traveling, gardening, hunting, and crafting.
Bert is survived by his partner, Dorothy Crotty; 6 children: Bert (Brenda) Brookens of Edgerton, WI, Kathy (Tom) Church of Ohio, Pam (Rob) Illbeck of Janesville, WI, Jen (Rick) Mattews of Janesville, WI, Randy Daniels of Rockford, IL, and Lori (William) Zimdars of Plano, TX; 14 grandchildren: Jennifer (Adam) Fisher, Nicole (Connor) Lyons, Benjamin (Amber) Daniels, Steven (Denise) Zimdars, Samantha Zimdars, Natan Church, Sarah Church, Jennifer Church, Bradly Church, Mallary Church, Amanda Mattews, Missy Mattews, Shane Illbeck, and Lacey Illbeck; 21 great grandchildren; along with other relatives and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Elmer and Ruth Brookens; his wife, Lorraine; and 1 great-granddaughter. Due to the Restriction of Covid 19, a private family service will be held. Memorial Contribution may be made to the family of Bert Brookens through Schneider Funeral home, 1800 E. Racine St., PO Box 71, Janesville, WI 53545. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com.
The Family wishes to thank Agrace Hospice Center in Madison for their special care while Bert was there. Also a big thank you to John and Joe Crotty for helping Dorothy (Bert's partner) taking wonderful care of him through his illness.