Berniece Ann (Bartelt) Gardner

Elkhorn, WI - Berniece A. Gardner, 79 of Elkhorn, WI, died Thursday, June 23, 2022 at her home. She was born May 29, 1943 in Elkhorn, WI, the daughter of the late George and Annie (Rose) Bartelt. Berniece graduated with the Class of 1961 from Delavan Darien High School. She worked for over 30 years at Aurora Lakeland Medical Center retiring in 2008. Berniece was united in marriage to Roger J. Gardner on August 23, 1975, Roger died February 13, 2004.
Bernice was an avid gardener growing flowers and vegetables, she enjoyed doing crafts, crocheting and making Teddy Bears. She loved her cats.
Berniece is survived by her three sons: Johnathon Krause, George (Deborah Dehmlow) Krause and Rick Krause, two stepdaughters: Robin (Rob) Szymkowski and Dawn Troynowski, grandson: Brian (Mindy) Sawall and her great-granddaughters Eliana and Anastasia and by one brother, George Bartlet. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 27 years, Roger and her sister, Frances Bartlet and a step-daughter Cindy Duzirck.
Funeral Service will be 11:00 AM on Thursday, June 30, 2022 at Sugar Creek Lutheran Church, N5690 Cobblestone Rd. Elkhorn, WI, with Pastor Dick Inglett officiating. Visitation will be 10:00 AM until service time Thursday at the church. Interment will follow services at Oak Hill Cemetery in Lake Geneva, WI. Memorials may be made in Berniece's name to: Lakeland Animal Shelter. Online guestbook at www.haaselockwoodfhs.com. Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Homes and Crematory completed arrangements for the Gardner Family.
To plant a tree in memory of Berniece Gardner as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Sign up for our Obituaries newsletter
Receive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday.