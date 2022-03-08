Janesville, WI - Bernice "Meske" Hart, age 87, passed away on Saturday, March 5, 2022, at home. She was born in Evansville on May 27, 1934, the daughter of Graham and Ruby (Walters) Fisher. She graduated from Fort Atkinson High School. Bernice married Wayne Hart in Janesville on April 15, 1983, and he preceded her in death on September 14, 2009. Together, Bernice and Wayne owned and operated Hart's Lawncare and Landscaping.
Bernice is survived by 4 children: Harvey (Beth) Meske, Randi (Jim) Wirtz, Harlan Meske, and Darrell (Julie) Meske; 8 grandchildren: Ben (Heather Autry) Meske, Jenni (Chris) Wilson, Chelsea (Jeremy) Girard, Jesse Wirtz, Amanda (Ben) Rau, Crystal Meske, Nathan (Taylor) Meske, and Alex (Erica) Meske; 9 great grandchildren; 4 siblings: Betty Ruth (Frank) Daniels, Charlie (Karen) Fisher, Jerry Fisher, and Cheryl Fisher; many nieces, nephews, and other friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son, Scott Meske; daughter in law, Dee Cassel; and siblings: Sonny Fisher, Beverly Fisher, and Yvonne Bodda.
A funeral service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 10, 2022, at FAITH LUTHERAN CHURCH with Rev. Paula Harris officiating. Interment will be in Oak Hill Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service on Thursday at CHURCH. Memorials are preferred in Bernice's name to Agrace Hospice or Faith's Little Friends Daycare. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting the family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com.
Bernice's family wishes to extend thanks to the caring staff at Agrace Hospice for all of their help to Bernice and her family on this final journey.
