Janesville, WI - Bernice Mae Stone, age 93, of Janesville died September 20, 2021 at Willowick in Janesville. She was born on December 9, 1927 La Prairie Township, Rock County, the daughter of Otto and Lucy (Wegner) Trieloff. She attended Maple View School country school and graduated from Janesville High School class of 1945.
On August 14, 1948, Bernice married Donald J. Stone at St. John Lutheran Church in Janesville. He preceded her in death on August 27, 1988. She was a life-long member of St. John Lutheran Church. Bernice formerly worked at Parker Pen Company in the file department. She was an active member of the V.F.W. Auxiliary and the Mercy Hospital Auxiliary.
Bernice is survived by three children; Linda Nelson of Clinton, Robert D. Stone of Flagstaff, AZ, Jeffrey O. Stone of Janesville; former daughter-in-law, Hollie Stone of Flagstaff, AZ; four grandchildren, Chad (Brandica) Nelson, Katie (Benjamin) Clark, Tyler Stone and Sedona Stone; six great-grandchildren, Owen, Brayden, Mollie and Amelia Nelson, Nathan and Natalie Clark; other relatives and friends. In addition to her husband, Don and her parents she was preceded in death by her son-in-law, Randy Nelson, two brothers, Elmer Trieloff and Harold Trieloff and one sister, Betty Spry (Ray).
A SPECIAL THANK YOU TO WILLOWWICK AND HEARTLAND HOSPICE FOR THE LOVING CARE THEY GAVE TO OUR MOTHER.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, October 4, 2021 in the MILTON LAWNS MEMORIAL PARK CHAPEL. Rev. David Nelsestuen will officiate. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services October 4th in the chapel. Burial will follow in Milton Lawns. The Stone family is being assisted by HENKE-CLARSON FUNERAL HOME. Online condolences may be sent to www.henkeclarson.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Bernice Stone as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Sign up for our Obituaries newsletter
Receive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday.