Janesville, WI - Bernice E. Stevens, age 88, of Janesville, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, April 23, 2022 with her family at her bedside. She was born in Watertown, Wisconsin on August 18, 1933; the daughter of Arthur and Magdalena (Wurtzel) Koepke. After graduating from Watertown High School, Bernice married Robert "Bob" Stevens in Watertown on December 12, 1953; and they shared 57 years together before his passing on December 21, 2010. She was a faithful member of St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church. Bernice owned and operated a Merle Norman Cosmetic Studio in Fort Atkinson for 20 years, and enjoyed an occasional trip to Chicago to cosmetology seminars. She loved traveling and was an expert with road atlases and maps. Bernice loved traveling with family, and ballroom dancing with her husband, Bob. Above all, Bernice was devoted to her family and always making time for her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Whether it was school or sporting events, Bernice was always eager to be there for her family.
She is survived by her 3 children: Chris (Roger) Teubert, Cindy Brotheridge and Greg Stevens; grandchildren: Jason (Lisa) Heussner, Josh (Rachel) Heussner, Kenny (Elizabeth) Brotheridge and Rachel (Jay Bragg) Brotheridge; great grandchildren: Kiara, Paiten, Lorelei, and Radford Heussner, Thomas, Madeleine, James, and Luke Brotheridge, Emma and Ethan Justice; great great granddaughter, Oaklynn Grigsby; and numerous extended family members and friends.
Bernice is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Bob Stevens; and sister, Doris A. Mundt-Thorwald.
The family would like to give our sincere thanks to Agrace Hospice Care for the excellent care they gave our mother and family.
A funeral service will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Monday, May 2, 2022 at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME, with the Rev. Daniel Decker officiating. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until time of service. Committal will immediately follow the service to Oak Hill Cemetery. Memorial donations can be made to St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting her family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
