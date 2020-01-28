November 13, 1930 - January 26, 2020

Sharon, WI -- Bernice D. Hafferkamp, age 89, of Sharon passed away Sunday, January 26, 2020 at Golden Years in Walworth. She was born November 13, 1930 in Arlington Heights, IL the daughter of Herman and Edna (Blume) Blume. Bernice married Arthur Hafferkamp in Palatine, IL on July 23, 1949. Art passed away on January 27, 2012. Bernice worked on the family farm and also worked at Piggly Wiggly in Delavan for many years. She was also an active member of the Triune Lutheran Church in Sharon.

She is survived by her children, Stanley of Lake of the Hills, IL and his children, Tiffany (Mark) Garcia, Eric (Antigona) Hafferkamp and Brett (Kendall) Hafferkamp; Alan of Woodstock, IL, and his children, Brittany and Blake Hafferkamp; Ronald (Maria) of Mastic, NY, and their children, Paige (Michael) Nappi and Rachel Gattuso; Sherry Vinke of Sharon, WI, and her children; Ashley and Garrett Vinke. Julie (Dean) Tallman of Clinton WI, and their children; Christopher (Olivia) Tallman, Jessica Tallman and Sarah (Greg) Wellnitz; 7 great-grandchildren, Nathan, Alec, Chase, Lucas, Landon, Sydney, and Levi; a great-great grandchild, Winter; and many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Art; her daughter, Sandra; and two sisters, Lorraine and Marian. Funeral Services will be 11:00 A.M. Thursday, January 30, 2020 at Triune Lutheran Church, N1584 Cty Rd K in Sharon, WI with Rev. Dale R. Blanchard officiating. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 from 4:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. at MONROE FUNERAL HOME, 604 E. Walworth Avenue in Delavan and an hour prior to the funeral on Thursday at the church. Burial will be at the Darien Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Triune Lutheran Church or St. Croix Hospice. MONROE FUNERAL HOME in Delavan is assisting the family. Please visit us at delavanfuneralhome.com