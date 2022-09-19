Bernice Brey

November 16, 1929 - September 13, 2022

Janesville, WI - Bernice Brey, 92, a long-time Janesville resident went to heaven to be in the loving arms of her Saviour Jesus Christ on September 13, 2022. Bernice was born in Janesville on November 16, 1929 to Mortimer and Mabel (Kislia) Bruard. She married Vernon Brey on September 15, 1956. They were married for 51 years.