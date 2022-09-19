Janesville, WI - Bernice Brey, 92, a long-time Janesville resident went to heaven to be in the loving arms of her Saviour Jesus Christ on September 13, 2022. Bernice was born in Janesville on November 16, 1929 to Mortimer and Mabel (Kislia) Bruard. She married Vernon Brey on September 15, 1956. They were married for 51 years.
Bernice was a member of Central Christian Church. A godly woman of faith, she will be remembered for her beautiful and generous heart. She deeply loved her family and friends. She prayed for them every day and extended grace and forgiveness without judgement to everyone she knew.
Bernice also had an incredibly giving heart. She tutored adults through The Literacy Council, volunteered with Mercy Visiting Friends and Mercy Adult Daycare and visited with many people through her church's homebound ministry. Her kindness was always freely extended to others.
She was a loving and devoted Daughter, Sister, Mom, Grandma, Great Grandma, Great, Great Grandma, Aunt,and friend. Her friends and family meant everything to her.
Whether you knew Bernice for an hour or seventy years, she always made you feel welcomed, special, accepted and loved. She touched the lives of so many people. The impact she left on this world will forever remain in our hearts.
Bernice is survived by her daughter, Cathy Edwards, her sons, Michael Franklin and David Brey (Laurie Pernot), her grandchildren Holly, Heather, Guy, Justin, Amy (Rafael), Brad (Hailey) and Marie, eleven Great-Grandchildren, seven Great-Great-Grandchildren, nieces, nephews and her best friend Jeanette Schmeckel.
Bernice is preceded in death by her parents, brothers, Floyd and Milton, husband Vernon, daughters Jean and Terry Sue, grandchildren Anthony, Andrew, Aurora and Maxx and her son-in laws Dave and Gaylin.
A Visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 21, 2022 from 5-7 pm at HENKE-CLARSON FUNERAL HOME, 1010 North Wright Road, Janesville. Funeral services will be at 11 am on Thursday, September 22nd at COMPASS CHURCH, 4224 Whilden Court. Janesville. Visitation will also be from 10:00-11:00 a.m. Thursday, September 22nd at the church. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to causes that benefit research for heart disease, ALS, and Autism. These causes were very important to Bernice. Online condolences may be shared at www.henkeclarson.com.
