June 10, 1925 - February 10, 2021
Janesville, WI - Bernice B. Laita, age 95, of Janesville died Wednesday, February 10, 2021 at Beloit Memorial Hospital. She was born June 10, 1925 in Chicago, IL, the daughter of James and Emilie (Hrones) Laita. She graduated from Morton High School and later took college courses at U-Rock.
Bernice was employed as executive secretary by the City of Janesville and served six city managers as their secretary prior to retiring in 1987. She was a member of Mount Zion United Methodist Church in Janesville. She was also a member of the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin and Habitat for Humanity (National).
There are no immediate survivors. Bernice was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Lois Laita who died on December 25, 2016.
BERNICE WISHES TO EXPRESS HER SINCERE AND GRATEFUL APPRECIATION TO BRUCE AND LOIS DOUGLAS, EDDIE AND SHERYL INMAN AND FRED BOBOLZ AND DARLENE BECKER FOR ALL OF THE MANY, MANY KINDNESSES AND CONCERNS THRU THE YEARS. MAY GOD BLESS EACH OF YOU.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, February 15, 2021 at MOUNT ZION UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 21 30 Mount Zion Avenue, Janesville. Rev. Carlos Careaga will officiate. Visitation will be at the CHURCH on Monday, Feb. 15th from 10 a.m. until the time of services. Private burial will be in Oak Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin. Assisting with arrangements is HENKE-CLARSON FUNERAL HOME (www.henkeclarson.com).