Bernhard W. "Bernie" Verhoeven

Janesville, WI - Bernhard (Bernie) W. Verhoeven, 89, passed away peacefully on September 27, 2021 at his home with family by his side. He was born May 6, 1932 in Milwaukee, WI to Bernhard H. and Elizabeth (Leven) Verhoeven. On July 11, 1953, Bernie married the love of his life Nancy Colla at Christ King Catholic Parish, Wauwautosa.
Bernie was a builder and owned Verhoeven Construction. He loved his profession of building and remodeling homes, first in Milwaukee and then in Janesville. In 1966, Bernie and Nancy built the family cottage near Stevens Point. Bernie loved the cottage, proclaiming it as "Disisdaplace". His greatest joy was spending time there with family and his many friends.
He was a member of St. William Catholic Church, past president of Southern Wisconsin Builders Association, the Elk's Club and worked with Habitat for Humanity. Bernie enjoyed golfing, fishing, deer hunting, playing cards, snowmobiling, playing pool, and puttering in his shop. Bernie also served his country in the U.S. Navy Reserve as a Seabee.
Bernie was a tremondous husband, father, grandfather and friend. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Nancy; four children: Bernhard W. Verhoeven, Jr., Lisa (Mark) McKay, Kurt (Karen) Verhoeven, and Michele (Brian) Pasley; nine grandchildren: Anneliese (Daniel), Bernhard C., Kelli (Dylan), Ian (Rebekah), K.C., Mitchell, Kyle (Maria), Keaton, Dana (fiancé Joey); great grandchildren: Ella Rose, Tucker and Frederick. He is further survived by his siblings: Erich (Marlene) Verhoeven, Inge Adams and Karin (Larry) Guzy. Bernie is preceded in death by his parents and brother-in-law Robert Adams.
Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 on Friday, October 1, 2021 at St. William Catholic Church, 456 N Arch Street, Janesville with Fr. Jim Leeser officiating. Visitation will be held on Friday, October 1, 2021 from 9:30 to time of Mass. APFEL WOLFE FUNERAL HOME is assisting the family. Please visit www.apfelwolfe.com to send condolences to the family. A special thank you to Erin and Morgan at Agrace Hospice Care for the compassionate care given to Bernie and the family. Memorials may be made to Agrace Hospice Care.
To plant a tree in memory of Bernhard Verhoeven as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Sign up for our Obituaries newsletter
Receive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday.