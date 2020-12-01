October 11, 1938 - November 24, 2020
Janesville, WI - Bernard W. Fields, age 82, died at Beaver Dam Health Care Center on Tuesday, November 24, 2020. Born October 11, 1938 in Mauston, WI., to William and Viola Fields. He attended Mauston Schools through 10th grade. On September 7, 1957 he married Beverly J. Arndt in Janesville, WI. Bernard lived in Janesville and worked at General Motors for 31 years, retiring in 1987. He was a member of the Rock River Valley Carvers, where he exhibited many of his finished pieces. Bernard will be especially remembered for his love of fishing, woodworking, leather crafting and restoring collector cars. He was described as a "patient perfectionist."
Bernard is survived by his wife of 63 years, Beverly; daughter in law, Annette Fields of Fort Wayne, IN; daughter, Carla (Gary) Nelson of Brodhead, WI; son, Gary (Sue) Fields of Rockton, IL; brothers: Eugene (Joyce) Fields of Hamilton, MT, William (Sue) Fields of Richland, WI, Morton (Mary) Fields of Cedar, MN; 10 grandchildren: Emily (Garien) Hudson of Pickerington, OH, Tara (Craig) Christen of Fort Wayne, IN, Terry (Chelsea) Fields of Wasilla, AK, James (Shyla) Jones of Mount Horeb, WI, Danielle Hayter of Winnebago, MN, Kaylyn (Chris) Ebnet of Kasson, MN, Ashlyn (Paul) Smith of Janesville, WI, Joseph (Ann) Nelson of Raymond, WI, Brittany (Scott) Hauri of Beloit, WI, Christopher Fields of Rockton, IL; and 15 great grandchildren.
Bernard was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Terry Fields; his daughter, Vicky Hayter; and 3 sisters: Shirley Walsh, Darlene Kronberger, and Calla Betthauser.
A private family graveside service was held at Milton Lawns with the assistance of Pastor Tom Zillman of Turning Point Church and Schneider Funeral Home. A celebration of life will be held a later date, with hopes to keep loved ones safe. Bernard enjoyed his church and appreciated Pastor Tom. The family wishes memorial contributions would be made to Turning Point Church, 2618 Mt Zion Ave., Janesville, WI 53545. For online condolences, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com