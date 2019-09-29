December 23, 1929 - September 22, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Bernard Sumiec, age 89, of Janesville, passed away on Sunday, September 22, 2019 at Cedar Crest Retirement Community. He was born in New Lisbon on December 23, 1929, the son of Leo and Mary (Gromalak) Sumiec. Bernard graduated from New Lisbon High School in 1948, and went on to work in assembly for General Motors, retiring in 2003 after almost 51 years of service. Family remember his close friendship with Lois Allen (deceased), and the many years they had together. They remember turkey hunting with Bernard on the Sumiec farm on frosty mornings, and the thoughtful stories he wrote about his memories of growing up in the 1930s and 1940s. He enthusiastically attended flea markets for many years, and his restored Ford Thunderbird, a prized possession, was displayed in local car shows. His quiet humor and unassuming generosity will be missed by family and friends.

Bernard is survived by his sister, Lorriane Fugill; sister in-law, Betty Sumiec; and 13 nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his parents and nine siblings: Marie Sumiec, Bernice Hannington, Walter Sumiec, Anna Sumiec, Leo Sumiec, Ed Sumiec, Margaret Howder, and Eilleen Powers.

A private family committal service will be held at the New Lisbon City Cemetery. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family. For online condolences: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com