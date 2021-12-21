Janesville, WI - Bernard Seibert, age 91, passed away at home on Friday, December 17, 2021. He was born in Galesburg, IL on December 8, 1930, the son of Antony and Margaret (Barsage) Seibert. After high school he served his country in the U.S. Navy. Bernard married Sheila Berry on October 11, 1958. Their marriage was blessed with 7 children. He worked as a glazier for National Glass in Beloit, WI.
Bernard is survived by his loving wife, Sheila; 6 children: Sue (Jim) Conley, Simon ( Karen) Seibert, Luke (Anne) Seibert, Paul (Kat) Cibaric, Jane (Todd) Seibert, and Lee (Nate) Amundson; 20 grandchildren: Scott, Bernie, Lizzy, Barry, Mike, Katie, Sarah, Daniel, Katy, Tony, Becky, Meta, Tatjana, Sandor, Genevieve, Henry, Grace, Ellen, Silas, and Peter; 1 great grandchild, Camila; brother, Frank (Donna) Seibert; sister, Marti (Dave) Forsberg; many nieces and nephews; and other family and friends including his dear friend Jerry Roenneburg and the whole Hammy's morning group. He was preceded in death by his parents; infant son, Barry Seibert; and 10 siblings and their spouses.
While growing up in Galesburg, IL, Bernard met Cheese (Bill) Blake, who would become his lifelong, best friend. The two men enjoyed countless adventures, raising their families together, and life's harmless practical jokes. Cheese passed away from health complications only hours after Bernard on the morning of December 17, he was also 91.
No services are planned at this time. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. The family welcomes contributions to Rock County Cancer Coalition, PO Box 2092, Janesville, WI 53547 as an expression of sympathy in lieu of flowers. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting the family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com.
