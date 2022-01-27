Bernard Morris Anderson

Janesville, WI - Bernard M. Anderson, 95, of Janesville, passed into the loving arms of his Savior, Jesus Christ, on January 19, 2022. Bernie was born on November 8, 1926, in Sturgeon Bay, WI; the son of Charles and Gunda Anderson. After serving in the military, he moved to Janesville where he met the love of his life, June Neinfeldt. They were married on June 26, 1954. Bernie was employed by General Motors for 38 years. He was an active member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church where he served in many capacities over the years. Bernie's personal relationship with Jesus was the cornerstone of his life and he loved sharing his faith with others. Bernie was a talented artist, woodworker, expert cheesecake maker and storyteller. He loved to tell anyone who would listen of his many childhood adventures growing up in Sturgeon Bay. He loved to make others laugh and always knew how to lighten the mood, even in difficult times. His stories and sense of humor will live on in those that loved him.
Bernie is survived by his wife of 67 years, June; a son, Mark (Janet) Anderson; and a daughter, Julie (Jim) Henning, both of Janesville; 6 grandchildren: Jayme, Jill and Joe (Rachel) Anderson, Angie Henning, Hannah (Tanner) Holt and Jameson (Ciara) Henning. He was also blessed with 11 great grandchildren whom he adored. Bernie is also survived by many special nieces and nephews, and his little dog companion, Hazel.
Bernie was a kind, generous, and loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend, and he will be dearly missed by all who knew him. The family would like to express their gratitude to the Mercy Hospice nurses for their compassionate care of Bernie in his final days.
A private service will be held. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting his family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
