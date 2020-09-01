April 13, 1949 - August 28, 2020
Elkhorn, WI -- Bernard M. Meyer, 71 of Elkhorn, WI, passed away on Friday, August 28, 2020 at Aurora Lakeland Medical Center. He was born April 13, 1949 in Elkhorn, WI, the son of Norman and Frances (Border) Meyer. Bernard was united in marriage to Diane M. Ensing on January 22, 1982 at St. Charles Catholic Church in Burlington, WI. Bernard was a hardworking dairy farmer and deeply treasured his animals and farm. He served 28 years as a board member for the PCA/ Farm Credit Services, with a number of those years as Chairman of the Board. Bernard was a member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Elkhorn, WI. He enjoyed reading and going for long car rides with Diane. Bernard was a loving and devoted husband, son, father and grandfather, who will be deeply missed by his family.
Bernard is survived by his loving wife of 38 years, Diane; two children, Derek (Amanda) Meyer of Elkhorn, and Sarah (Mathew) Ludowise of Delavan; one granddaughter, Paisley Meyer; his mother, Frances Meyer of Elkhorn; and two brothers, Norman (Sharon) Meyer of Pound, WI and Jerome Meyer of Elkhorn, WI. He was preceded in death by his father, Norman; grandparents and foster sister, Veronica Mueller.
Private Memorial Mass will be held at ST. PATRICK'S CATHOLIC CHURCH, 107 W. Walworth St. Elkhorn, with Fr. Oriol Regales officiating. Inurnment at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Elkhorn. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to American Cancer Society, N19W24350 Riverwood Dr. Waukesha, WI 53188 or Farm Rescue Foundation online through www.farmrescue.org or P.O. Box 28 Horace, ND 58047. Online guest book at www.haaselockwoodfhs.com. Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Homes and Crematory completed arrangements for the Meyer Family.