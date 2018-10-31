September 17, 1937 - October 27, 2018
Janesville, WI -- Bernard Lee Zimmerman, age 81, passed away on Saturday, October 27, 2018, at home, after a 20 year battle with Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma. He was born September 17, 1937, in Fairchild, WI, the son of Edward and Barbara (McGaver) Zimmerman. In 1957, he moved to Janesville, where he began a 44 year career at General Motors. In 1965 he met his neighbor, Barbara Howard, and in 1966 they were married at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Janesville. He was a member of St. John Vianney parish, delivered Meals on Wheels for over 10 years, and was always ready to help a friend or family member in need. Bernard loved fishing, hunting, playing cards, and life, but most of all he loved his family.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara; four children: David, Steve (Krissy), Jay, and Amy (Jim) Pease; six grandchildren: Allison, Alex, Sierra, Dylan, Cooper and Macey; great-grandson, Jack; two sisters, Margaret and Beatrice; two brothers, Lawrence and Leonard; special sister-in-law, Nancy Moreland.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, November 2, 2018 at ST. JOHN VIANNEY CATHOLIC CHURCH with Fr. Paul Ugo Arinze officiating. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Janesville Fire Department Paramedic Equipment Fund. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family. For online obituary and registry: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
The family would like to thank his Agrace Hospice Care Team: Lynn, Lisa, and Sunny, other Hospice nurses and staff, but especially Kristi, who was with him at the end. A special thank you to Matt and Christina at Mercy Complementary Medicine, for years of excellent therapy and laughter!
