June 10, 1941 - February 11, 2019

Delavan, WI -- Bernard Jerome Paszkiet, 77, Delavan, passed away on Monday, February 11, 2019, at Aurora Lakeland Medical Center, Elkhorn, WI. Bernie was born on June 10, 1941 in Chicago, IL, to Joseph and Clara (Benbenek) Paszkiet. He graduated from Lane Tech High School in 1959. He served his country in the United States Air Force from 1959-1964 as a Cryptologist. He married Judith A. Juzenas on October 19, 1969 in Chicago, IL. Bernie followed his dad by working on the Railroad, and later advanced into working for Wallace Computer service which later became RR Donnelley. Bernie married Jean E. Nygren on August 17, 1996. Bernie enjoyed helping his friend, Paul Prepura, in the construction business, and hunting, fishing, archery, and had a good time with Paul. He and Jean enjoyed dancing, and spending time with friends.

Bernie is survived by his wife of 22 years, Jean; children, Brian (Lily) Paszkiet of Frederick, MD, and Tracy Jo Paszkiet of St. Charles, IL; niece, Diane Klemz; and grandniece and nephew. He was preceded in death by his parents; and his sister, Carol Klemz.

A Memorial Service will be held on March 16, 2019 at Nitardy Funeral Home 550 N. Newcomb St. Whitewater, WI 53190. Friends may call at the funeral home on Saturday, March 16, 2019 from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Funeral Services will follow at 1 p.m. www.nitardyfuneralhome.com