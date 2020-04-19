September 14, 1930 - April 7, 2020
Janesville, WI -- Bernard G. Krakau, age 89, of Janesville, passed away April 7, 2020 at Rock Haven Nursing Home. He was born in Shell Lake, WI, on September 14, 1930, the son of Herbert and Borghild (Gronning) Krakau. He graduated from Rice Lake High School. He married Jackie V. Williams on July 5, 1952. Bernard was a member of the U.S. Army and was stationed in Korea during the Korean War, where he served in the fire direction center. The family moved to Janesville in 1978, and he was employed by Highway Trailer Company in Edgerton, and prior to retiring by O.M.C. in Beloit where he was an inspector. Bernard was a member of St. Mark Lutheran Church. He enjoyed wood carving, and at one time was a member of a wood carving club. He enjoyed rollerskating at the Skating Place in Janesville for many years. He liked wood burning, and playing horseshoes. In addition to being with his family, he enjoyed the monthly breakfasts he attended with fellow company retirees.
Bernard Krakau is survived by his wife of over 67 years, Jackie Krakau; two daughters, Jeanne (James) Eliason and Sandy Ghandehari; three grandsons: Jacob, Jeremiah and Joshua; one granddaughter, Tiana; four great-granddaughters; and six great-grandsons. Bernard was preceded in death by his parents; grandson, Alex; son-in-law, Reza Ghandehari; brother, Raymond; and sister, Ceona.
Private family services will be held at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home with interment in Oak Hill Cemetery, Lake Geneva, WI.
