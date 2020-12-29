December 18, 2020
Blue River, WI - Bernard F. Dyer, 88 of Blue River, WI, passed away on Friday, December 18, 2020 at Schmitt Woodland Hills in Richland Center, WI. Bernie was born on January 4, 1932, on the family farm in Richwood Township, WI, the son of Ray and Cora (Dalton) Dyer. Following graduation from Blue River High School Bernie enlisted in the United States Air Force and served in Alaska during the Korean War. After his enlistment in the military was complete, Bernie married Lila J. Thingvold and they settled in Janesville where they raised three children. He worked at the General Motors plant and retired after 32 years as a member of the UAW. Bernie enjoyed working on small engines, woodworking, and negotiating a good deal on a new vehicle. Upon retirement Bernie moved back to the Blue River area where he resided until moving to the assisted living center of Schmitt Woodland Hills in 2018.
Bernie is survived by his three children: Mitchell (Carol) Dyer of Boscobel, WI, Kevin Dyer of Beloit, WI, Ellyn Tallon of Rockton, IL; five grandchildren: Matthew Dyer, Chastaine Tallon, Steven Tallon, Jordon Dyer, Amanda Dyer; great granddaughter: Brynnlie Dyer; sister, Louella Zintz; in-laws: Donald Miller and Joyce Dyer; nieces, nephews, neighbors, and friends.
Bernie was preceded in death by his parents, Ray and Cora; siblings, Martha (Jack) Zintz, Milford (Joy) Dyer, Melvin Dyer, Byron Dyer, LaVonne (Alice) Dyer, Arlene (Larry) Turnipseed, Dorrine Miller, and brother-in-law, Junior Zintz.
Due to the trying times we are experiencing; a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorials in Bernie's name may be made to the Blue River Fire and Rescue, mailed to the family at, 120 N. Park St., Richland Center, WI 53581.