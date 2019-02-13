July 21, 1933 - February 9, 2019

Puyallup, WA -- Bernard "Bud" Duesterbeck, age 86, passed away February 9, 2019, in Puyallup, WA. He was born July 21, 1933 to Merle and Evelyn (Haug) Duesterbeck. Upon graduating from Delavan High School, Bernie embarked on a life long career in the United States Air Force, achieving the rank of Master Sargeant. He was a flight engineer instructor on C-124 and C141 aircraft. He married Carol Bigelow in Puyallup, WA. Upon completion of his military career, he worked for Boeing Corporation in Everette, WA

Bernie is survived by his children: Helen Gerhing of Glendale AZ, Susan Lloyd of Phoenix, AZ, Kathleen Laramore of Fallon, NV, and Robert Bigelow of Puyallup, WA; brothers and sisters: Mary K. (John) Nussbaum of Fischer, TX, Mike (Denise) Duesterbeck of Kyle, TX, Marcia (Bill) Carlson of Delavan, WI, and Dan (Ava) Duesterbeck of Janesville, WI; numerous nieces; nephews; and grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents; his daughter, Pam Metz; and his sister, Janice Doddridge.

Private funeral services are being planned for a future time.