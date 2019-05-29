Bernard "Bernie" Sie

September 12, 1932 - May 26, 2019

Lake Como, WI -- Bernard A. Sie, age 86, of Lake Como, WI, passed away to eternal life at Holton Manor in Elkhorn on Sunday, May 26, 2019. Bernie was born on September 12, 1932 in Mondovi, WI, to the late Thomas and Ella (Gunderson) Sie. He married Barbara E. Durik on September 19, 1981 in Lake Geneva, at the Chapel on The Hill Community Church. Bernie was a 50-year member of the Operating Engineers #139, and retired as a crane operator. He loved to spend time outdoors, golfing, hunting and fishing. Bernie also loved to play his accordion, and dance the polka with his family.

Bernie was the loving husband of Barbara; and the loving father to: Brenda Frees, Bonita Westlie, Beverly (Alan) Swanson, Bruce (Julie) Sie, Brian (Lisa) Sie and Blake (Rick) Sie; stepfather of: Dawn (Keith) Derbque, Glenn Weyrauch, Brian (Eileen) Weyrauch and Allen (Sharon) Weyrauch. He is also survived by 22 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; nieces; nephews; other relatives and many friends. Bernard was preceded in death by his parents; brothers: Roger, Milo, Orlin and Arnold; sisters: Hilma, Clarina and Eleanor; and son-in-law, Ronald Westlie.

A visitation will be held at the Como Community Church, W 3901 Palmer Road, Lake Geneva, on Monday, June 3, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. with a service at 12 p.m., Pastor Bob Kamps will be officiating. Burial to follow at Roselawn Cemetery in Lake Geneva, WI. Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Lake Geneva, WI is proudly serving the family.